5 popcorn recipes you can't resist

For all the spice lovers, a spicy popcorn trail mix is the perfect snack.

Just mix popcorn with nuts (almonds, cashews), seeds (pumpkin, sunflower), and spices (cayenne pepper, paprika), and you have a crunchy, fiery treat.

The heat from the spices balances the natural sweetness of the corn and nuts, making it an ideal snack for those who love bold flavors.