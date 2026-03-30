How to keep your succulents healthy

Succulents are the most low-maintenance plants, but they can get a little dull sometimes. If you want to refresh your succulent collection, here are five easy ways to breathe new life into them. These tips will help you rejuvenate your succulents without spending a fortune or putting in a lot of effort. With these simple tricks, you can have vibrant and healthy succulents all year round.

Tip 1 Rotate your succulents for sunlight Rotating your succulents every few weeks can ensure that all parts of the plant get equal exposure to sunlight. This prevents uneven growth and keeps the leaves from stretching out too much. Place your pots in a spot where they can get indirect sunlight for most of the day, and rotate them regularly to keep them healthy.

Tip 2 Refresh soil and repot if necessary Over time, soil can become compacted or depleted of nutrients, which is not good for succulent health. Refreshing the soil by repotting into fresh potting mix can do wonders. If you see roots coming out of drainage holes, or if growth has slowed down, it might be time to repot. Use well-draining soil, specifically designed for succulents, to promote optimal growth.

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Tip 3 Trim dead leaves regularly Dead leaves on a succulent not only look bad but also take away energy from the plant. Regularly trimming dead or yellowing leaves encourages new growth and keeps your plant looking its best. Use clean scissors or pruning shears to avoid infection, and make sure you only remove what is necessary.

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Tip 4 Water sparingly but consistently While succulents need less water than other plants, they still need it regularly, but sparingly. Water them only when the top inch of soil feels dry to touch, ensuring that excess water drains out completely from the pot's bottom holes to prevent root rot.