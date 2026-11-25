Want to jazz up your salads? Try these edible flowers
What's the story
Edible flowers have been used for centuries to add a pop of color and flavor to salads. These flowers not only beautify your dish but also add unique flavors and nutrients. From the sweet taste of nasturtiums to the peppery flavor of pansies, edible flowers can take your salad to the next level. Here are five edible flowers that can transform your salad into a gourmet dish.
#1
Nasturtium: The peppery delight
Nasturtium adds a peppery kick to salads, similar to watercress.
The bright orange and yellow blooms make for a stunning visual contrast against greens.
Both the leaves and flowers are edible, making nasturtium a versatile addition to your garden or kitchen.
Rich in vitamin C, nasturtium is not just pretty but also good for you.
#2
Pansy: The sweet touch
Pansies have a mild, slightly sweet flavor that complements many salad ingredients well.
Available in a variety of colors, they add visual appeal that can make any dish look gourmet.
Pansies are also rich in antioxidants and vitamins A and C, making them a healthy addition to any meal.
#3
Calendula: The golden hue
Calendula, also known as marigold, adds a bright golden hue to salads. Its petals have a slightly tangy flavor that can be compared to saffron but without the cost.
Calendula is also known for its anti-inflammatory properties and is rich in carotenoids, which promote eye health.
#4
Borage: The cucumber alternative
Borage flowers have a mild cucumber-like taste, which makes them an excellent addition to summer salads.
Their star-shaped blue blooms lend a unique texture and color contrast to any dish.
Borage is also rich in gamma-linolenic acid (GLA), an essential fatty acid that promotes heart health.
#5
Squash blossoms: The delicate addition
Squash blossoms have a delicate texture and mild flavor, which goes well with other salad ingredients without overpowering them.
These blossoms are usually available during the summer months when squash plants are in bloom.
They provide essential nutrients like vitamin A and potassium, while adding elegance to any meal with their vibrant yellow-orange color.