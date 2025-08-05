Love edamame? You'll enjoy these recipes

Young soybeans or edamame are an excellent and versatile addition to any meal. Rich in protein, fiber, and other essential nutrients, they can be added into a range of dishes to amp up their flavor and health quotient. Be it a quick snack or a wholesome meal constituent, edamame has plenty to offer. Here are five enriching edamame dishes to add variety to your meals while keeping them healthy and satiating.

Stir-fry Edamame stir-fry delight Edamame stir-fry is an easy and delicious dish that mixes the crunch of fresh vegetables with the soft texture of edamame. Saute garlic and ginger in a pan before adding your choice of vegetables like bell peppers, broccoli, or carrots. Toss in cooked edamame beans and season with soy sauce for an extra kick. This dish is quick to prepare and rich in vitamins and minerals.

Hummus Creamy edamame hummus For a twist on traditional hummus, you can try replacing chickpeas with edamame. Blend cooked edamame beans with tahini, lemon juice, garlic, olive oil, and salt until smooth. This creamy dip goes well with pita bread or fresh veggies like cucumber sticks or cherry tomatoes. It's a great source of plant-based protein and makes an amazing nutritious snack option.

Salad Edamame quinoa salad Combine the nutty flavor of quinoa with the vibrant taste of edamame in this refreshing salad. Cook quinoa as per package instructions and allow it cool before mixing it with cooked edamame beans, diced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onion slices, and chopped parsley. Dress it lightly with olive oil and lemon juice for added zestiness.

Noodles Spicy edamame noodles If you're looking for a vibrant meal option, spicy edamame noodles are it. Cook your favorite noodles as directed, and mix them with a spicy blend of chili paste or sriracha, soy sauce, and sesame oil. Toss in some steamed edamame for a crunch. Top with sliced scallions, chopped cilantro, crushed peanuts, or toasted sesame seeds to taste.