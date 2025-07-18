Read these 5 books recommended by Bill Gates

Known for his insightful views on technology and global issues, Bill Gates likes to share his reading list with the world. His recommendations aren't just limited to some business or technology-related stuff but cover a vast spectrum of topics. They offer valuable insights into different aspects of life. Here are five must-read books Bill Gates recommends everyone should read to expand their horizons.

Human progress 'The Better Angels of Our Nature' by Steven Pinker In The Better Angels of Our Nature, Steven Pinker argues that violence has been on decline over long stretches of history. Gates loves this book for how data-driven it is to make sense of how far we have come as humans. Pinker's analysis gives a holistic picture of how the society has progressed towards peace, shattering the notion of the world turning more violent.

Understanding reality 'Factfulness' by Hans Rosling Factfulness by Hans Rosling provides a refreshing take on how we look at global trends and facts. The book stresses on the need of basing opinions on facts, not assumptions or biases. Gates recommends this book for changing how readers perceive the world, asking them to embrace a fact-based worldview.

Personal growth 'Educated' by Tara Westover Educated, a memoir by Tara Westover, tells the story of her childhood in a strict, isolated environment and her eventual pursuit of education, against all odds. Gates finds the story inspiring, as it highlights the transformative power of education and personal determination. The book is a testament to resilience, and self-discovery.

Human evolution 'Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind' by Yuval Noah Harari Sapiens explores the journey from early humans to modern societies. Harari's work earns Gates's praise for its engaging storytelling, coupled with deep insights into human evolution and societal development. The book offers readers a glimpse into how historical forces have shaped humanity.