5 ethnic wear hacks inspired by celebrities

Celebrities often set the tone for fashion trends, and their love for ethnic wear is no different. From traditional sarees to elegant lehengas, these stars give us a glimpse of how to style ethnic wear for every occasion. Here are five ethnic wear hacks inspired by celebrities that can help you elevate your traditional wardrobe. These tips are practical and easy to follow, making them accessible for everyone.

Tip 1 Layering with jackets Layering with jackets is a hack many celebs swear by. A simple jacket can add a modern twist to traditional outfits, making them apt for both casual and formal occasions. Pick jackets with intricate embroidery or embellishments to amp up the overall look without overshadowing the outfit. This trick not only adds warmth but also gives an extra dimension to your attire.

Tip 2 Mixing fabrics for texture Mixing different fabrics is another trick that can take your ethnic wear to the next level. Celebrities often combine silk, cotton, and velvet to create visually appealing ensembles. The contrast in textures adds depth and interest to an outfit while keeping it comfortable. Try pairing a silk blouse with a cotton skirt or vice versa for an effortlessly chic look.

Tip 3 Accessorizing strategically Strategic accessorizing is key when styling ethnic wear, as seen in celebrity outfits. Statement jewelry like oversized earrings or chunky necklaces can elevate even the simplest of attires. However, it's essential not to overdo it; balance is key. If your outfit has intricate detailing, go for minimalistic accessories, and vice versa.

Tip 4 Experimenting with drapes Experimenting with drapes can give you unique silhouettes that stand out in a crowd. Celebrities often play around with different draping styles, be it on sarees or lehengas, to create personalized looks that speak volumes of their style. Trying out unconventional draping techniques can give you fresh perspectives on traditional garments.