5 delicious recipes made with fenugreek leaves

Fenugreek leaves, or methi, are a staple in many kitchens for their unique flavor and health benefits. Rich in vitamins and minerals, these leaves can elevate the taste of various dishes. Here are five simple recipes that highlight the versatility of fenugreek leaves in everyday cooking. From enhancing traditional meals to creating new ones, these recipes will help you incorporate fenugreek into your diet easily.

Dish 1 Fenugreek leaf paratha Fenugreek leaf paratha is a delicious Indian flatbread that combines whole wheat flour with finely chopped fenugreek leaves. The dough is kneaded with spices like cumin and ajwain for added flavor. Rolled out and cooked on a hot griddle, this paratha makes for an excellent breakfast or lunch option. Served with yogurt or pickle, it makes for a nutritious meal.

Dish 2 Methi dal Methi dal is a comforting lentil dish that marries the earthy taste of lentils with the slightly bitter flavor of fenugreek leaves. Cooked with turmeric, cumin seeds, and other spices, this dish is simple yet satisfying. It goes well with steamed rice or roti, and makes for an excellent source of protein and iron.

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Dish 3 Fenugreek leaf rice Fenugreek leaf rice is an easy-to-make one-pot meal that packs a punch of flavors. Cooked rice is tossed with sauteed onions, garlic, and fresh methi leaves, along with spices like mustard seeds and turmeric powder. This fragrant rice dish can be enjoyed on its own or as an accompaniment to curries.

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Dish 4 Methi thepla Methi thepla is a Gujarati specialty that combines whole wheat flour with yogurt and fresh fenugreek leaves. Spices like coriander powder and chili powder kick it, without overpowering the natural taste of methi. These flatbreads can be stored for a few days, making them perfect for travel snacks.