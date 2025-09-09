5 creative uses of watermelon rind

Watermelon is one of our favorite summer fruits, but its rind usually ends up in the trash, disregarded for its culinary possibilities. Edible and extremely versatile, the rind can be converted into a range of dishes, minimizing wastage and giving a distinctive twist to your meals. Here are five surprising ways to use watermelon rind in your kitchen.

Tip 1 Pickled watermelon rind Another popular method to preserve watermelon rind is to pickle it. The process involves soaking the rinds in a mixture of vinegar, sugar, and spices. After pickling, they turn tangy and sweet, which makes them a great addition to salads or sandwiches. The method gives a longer shelf life to the rinds and a crunchy texture that goes well with various dishes.

Tip 2 Watermelon rind smoothies Adding watermelon rind into smoothies is an effortless way to make them more nutritious. The rind is packed with fiber and vitamins that can increase your drink's health benefits. Just blend peeled rinds with your favorite fruits like bananas or berries for an invigorating drink. This trick not only cuts down on waste but also gives an additional punch of nutrients to your everyday meals.

Tip 3 Stir-fried watermelon rind Stir-frying watermelon rind provides a savory option to use this often-discarded part of the fruit. Cut the rinds into thin strips and saute them with garlic, soy sauce, and veggies like bell peppers or carrots. The dish gives a crunchy texture similar to cucumbers or zucchini, making it an interesting side dish or main course component.

Tip 4 Watermelon rind candy Transforming watermelon rind into candy is another creative use that fulfills sweet cravings without much effort. By simmering peeled rinds in sugar syrup till they become translucent, you create chewy candies with natural sweetness from both sugar and melon juice. You can store these candies for weeks as delightful treats whenever you need something sugary yet unique.