How to use nutmeg in cooking

African nutmeg, also called calabash nutmeg, is an extremely versatile spice that can be used in a variety of creative ways. Its unique flavor profile makes the spice an excellent addition to both sweet and savory dishes. Apart from culinary uses, African nutmeg has also been traditionally valued for its potential health benefits. Here are five innovative ways to use this spice daily.

Tip 1 Add flavor to baked goods If you want to take your baked goods up a notch, you can use African nutmeg in them. Its warm, subtly sweet flavor complements spices such as cinnamon and vanilla. Try adding a pinch of ground African nutmeg into your cookie or cake dough for an understated, yet unmistakable twist. This spice can also flavor breads, muffins, and pastries, making them more aromatic, flavorful.

Tip 2 Enhance your morning smoothie Adding a dash of African nutmeg to your morning smoothie can give it an unexpected burst of flavor. It complements fruits like bananas and berries, while adding depth to green smoothies with spinach or kale. Just a small amount is enough to turn your drink into something special without overpowering the other ingredients.

Tip 3 Create unique spice blends African nutmeg can be added to custom spice blends for seasoning a variety of dishes. Mix it with spices like cumin, coriander, or turmeric for a homemade blend that adds complexity to soups, stews, or roasted vegetables. Experimenting with different combinations allows you to tailor flavors according to your liking.

Tip 4 Infuse oils for cooking Infusing cooking oils with African nutmeg creates aromatic bases ideal for sauteing vegetables or drizzling over salads. To make infused oil at home, gently heat olive oil on low heat. Add whole pieces of African nutmegs. Let them steep until the desired intensity is reached before straining out solids. Store in an airtight container away from direct sunlight.