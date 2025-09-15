5 lower body exercises you must try

Maintaining flexibility of the lower body joints is essential for overall mobility as well as preventing injuries. Regular exercise can improve flexibility of the joints, increase range of motion, and assist with daily activities. Here are five effective exercises that target the lower body joints, promote better movement, and reduce stiffness. They are easy to perform and can be added to any fitness routine to keep your joints healthy and flexible.

Tip 1 Hip circles Hip circles are a great way to increase flexibility in the hip joints. Simply stand with feet shoulder-width apart, place hands on hips, and slowly rotate your hips in a circular motion. Do 10 circles clockwise followed by 10 counterclockwise. This exercise helps loosen tight hip muscles and improves joint mobility.

Tip 2 Ankle rotations Ankle rotations are important to keep your ankle joints flexible. Sit comfortably with one leg stretched out and rotate the ankle in a circular motion 10 times clockwise and 10 times counterclockwise. Repeat with the other ankle. This exercise improves circulation around the ankles and reduces stiffness.

Tip 3 Knee hugs Knee hugs target knee joint flexibility by gently stretching the muscles around it. Lie on your back with legs extended, then bring one knee towards your chest while keeping the other leg straight on the ground. Hold for a few seconds before switching legs. Repeat this stretch five times per leg to improve knee mobility.

Tip 4 Calf stretches Calf stretches benefit both calf muscles and ankle joints. Stand in front of a wall with one foot forward, heels flat on the ground. Lean forward until you feel a stretch in the back leg's calf muscle without lifting heels off the floor. Hold briefly, then switch sides. Repeat three times per side as needed.