Word of the Day: Wither

"Wither" (verb) means to dry up, lose strength, or become weak and lifeless, often because of a lack of care, water, or energy. It's used when plants, emotions, or even dreams slowly fade away. Something that "withers" becomes smaller, weaker, or less lively over time.

Origin Origin of the word "Wither" comes from the Old English word witherian, meaning "to shrivel or decay." It has been used for centuries to describe plants and things that lose moisture and strength. Today, it's also used metaphorically to describe emotions, confidence, or relationships that fade or weaken.

Synonyms Synonyms for 'wither' Some common synonyms for "wither" include shrink, dry up, fade, decline, weaken, wilt, and droop. These words describe processes where something loses strength, freshness, or life.

Usage Sentence usage Let's see how to use this word in different contexts: "The flowers began to 'wither' without water." "His confidence 'withered' after hearing the bad news." "The leaves 'withered' in the summer heat."