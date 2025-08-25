Simple foot exercises everyone must do

Strengthening and increasing the flexibility of your toe muscles can greatly improve your balance, posture, and overall health of your feet. Specific exercises can help strengthen these often neglected muscles in your workout routines. Here are five effective exercises for your toe muscles to make them strong and flexible. They can easily be done at home, without any special equipment.

Tip 1 Toe curls with a towel Toe curls using a towel are a great way to strengthen the toe muscles. For this exercise, place a small towel on the floor and sit comfortably in a chair. Using your toes, scrunch the towel up towards you repeatedly. This movement engages the flexor muscles of the toes, making them stronger over time. Shoot for three sets of 10 repetitions on each foot.

Tip 2 Marble pickup exercise The marble pickup exercise is great for enhancing dexterity and strength in your toes. Scatter a few marbles on the floor and pick them up with your toes one by one, dumping them into a bowl or container placed nearby. This exercise tests both coordination and muscle control in your feet. Repeat this activity for about five minutes per session.

Tip 3 Toe splay exercise Toe splay exercises promote flexibility by encouraging the separation between each toe. Sit comfortably with your feet flat on the ground, then spread your toes as wide as possible without straining them. Hold this position for a few seconds before relaxing back to the normal position. Repeat the process 10 times per session.

Tip 4 Heel raises with toe extension Heel raises with toe extension work both calf muscles and toe extensors at the same time while enhancing balance, too! Stand upright, holding on to something stable if necessary. Lift heels off ground while extending all toes upwards at the same time—hold briefly before lowering back down again slowly under control throughout the entire movement pattern. Repeat 15 times per set, done twice daily ideally!