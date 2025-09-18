Stiff wrists? These exercises may help

Wrist flexibility is important for performing a lot of daily activities and it can also help in preventing injuries. Be it typing on a keyboard, playing an instrument, or doing sports, flexible wrists can enhance your performance and comfort levels. Adding certain exercises to your routine can improve wrist flexibility over time. Here are five exercises that can help improve the mobility and strength of your wrists.

Tip 1 Wrist rotations Wrist rotations are a simple yet effective exercise to enhance flexibility. Simply extend your arm in front of you, palm facing down. Rotate your wrist clockwise slowly for 10 to 15 seconds and then switch to counterclockwise for another 10 to 15 seconds. This exercise helps loosen up the joints and muscles around the wrist area, promoting better movement and less stiffness.

Tip 2 Prayer stretch The prayer stretch works wonders for improving wrist flexibility and releasing tension. Start by bringing your palms together in front of your chest like you are praying. Slowly lower your hands (keeping them pressed together) until you feel a mild stretch in your wrists and forearms. Maintain the position for 20 to 30 seconds before releasing it slowly.

Tip 3 Wrist flexor stretch To perform the wrist flexor stretch, extend one arm straight out with the palm facing up. Use the other hand to gently pull back on the fingers till you feel a stretch along the underside of your forearm and wrist. Hold this position for 20 seconds before switching sides. This exercise targets the muscles that bend the wrist forward.