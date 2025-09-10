Strengthen your hamstrings with these exercises

Hamstring flexibility is vital for keeping your legs healthy and injury-free. Tight hamstrings can cause discomfort and restrict your movement, impacting your daily life and performance as an athlete. Including certain exercises in your routine can improve the flexibility of this region. Check out these five effective exercises to improve hamstring flexibility, each focusing on different facets of the muscle group.

Tip 1 Standing forward bend The standing forward bend is a simple yet effective exercise for stretching the hamstrings. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, and slowly bend forward at the hips while keeping your knees slightly bent. Let your arms hang towards the floor or grab opposite elbows for a deeper stretch. Hold this position for about 30 seconds, breathing deep throughout.

Tip 2 Seated hamstring stretch Sit on the floor with one leg extended straight in front of you and the other bent so that the sole of your foot rests against your inner thigh. Lean forward from your hips towards the extended leg, reaching for your toes or ankle (without forcing it). Hold this stretch for 20 to 30 seconds before switching legs.

Tip 3 Lying hamstring stretch with strap Lie flat on your back with one knee bent and foot planted on the ground while extending the other leg towards the ceiling. Loop a strap or towel around the arch of your raised foot and gently pull it closer towards you until you feel a stretch in your hamstrings. Hold for 20 seconds before switching legs.

Tip 4 Downward Dog pose The downward dog pose from yoga does wonders for stretching out several muscle groups, including hamstrings. Begin on all fours, then lift hips upwards, turning body into an inverted V-shape with hands shoulder-width apart and feet hip-width apart on the ground. Press the heels downwards as much as possible (without straining yourself too much) during practice sessions of around 30 seconds each time, regularly over weeks ahead.