5 upper body stretches you must do daily

Improved rib cage flexibility ensures better breathing, posture, and mobility. Performing particular exercises can help keep a flexible rib cage, which is important for athletes and those looking to improve their physical performance. In this article, we list five effective exercises that target rib cage surrounding muscles to improve flexibility and mobility. They are easy to perform and can be done daily without special equipment.

Tip 1 Side stretch The side stretch is an excellent exercise to improve rib cage flexibility. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, lift one arm overhead and lean to the other side while keeping the hips stable. Hold for 10-15 seconds before switching sides. This stretch works on the intercostal muscles between the ribs, allowing for more range of motion and relieving tension in the upper body.

Tip 2 Cat-Cow pose The cat-cow pose is a gentle yoga exercise that enhances spinal flexibility and stretches the muscles around the rib cage. Start on all fours with hands under the shoulders and knees under the hips. Inhale as you arch your back (cow pose), lifting your head and tailbone upwards. Exhale as you round your spine (cat pose), tucking your chin to your chest. Repeat this sequence 10 times to improve mobility.

Tip 3 Seated spinal twist The seated spinal twist helps increase flexibility in the thoracic region of the spine, benefiting rib cage movement. Sit on a mat with legs extended forward, bend one knee, placing that foot outside of the opposite thigh. Twist towards the bent knee while keeping both sit bones grounded on the floor. Hold for 10 seconds before switching sides; repeat three times per side.

Tip 4 Chest opener stretch A chest opener stretch can easily target tightness at the front of the body by stretching pectoral muscles attached near ribs' attachment points at the sternum area, thus enhancing overall posture, too. Stand tall, clasping hands behind back, then gently lift arms upwards till you feel a mild tension across the chest region. Hold the position for about 15 seconds, repeating twice daily if possible.