Strengthen your biceps with these exercises
What's the story
African exercises provide a natural way to strengthen your biceps, with movements inspired by traditional practices. These exercises use body weight and resistance to build muscle strength and endurance. By adding these routines to your workout, you can achieve a toned upper body without the need for expensive equipment or gym memberships. Here are five African exercises that can help you achieve your bicep-strengthening goals.
Tip 1
Push-up variations
Push-ups are a staple in many African workout routines, as they target multiple muscle groups, including the biceps. By adding variations like diamond push-ups or wide-grip push-ups, you can focus more on the biceps. In diamond push-ups, hands are placed close together under the chest, while wide-grip push-ups have hands placed wider than shoulder-width apart. These variations increase the intensity and effectiveness of the exercise.
Tip 2
Resistance band curls
Resistance bands are widely used in African fitness routines to build strength without weights. For bicep curls, step on the band with both feet and hold the handles at shoulder height with palms facing up. Curl your hands towards your shoulders while keeping your elbows close to your body. This exercise isolates the biceps and helps build muscle over time.
Tip 3
Bodyweight chin-ups
Chin-ups are a great way to target the biceps as well as the back muscles. Find a sturdy bar or ledge at an appropriate height for your fitness level. Grip it with palms facing you and pull yourself up until your chin is above the bar level. Start with assisted chin-ups if required by using a chair or band for support until you gain enough strength.
Tip 4
Isometric holds
Isometric holds are an integral part of African workouts, as they help build endurance and strength. For this exercise, hold a weight (or any heavy object) in each hand at a ninety-degree angle for as long as possible. This will help you build muscular endurance, which is just as important as building strength.
Tip 5
Rope climbs
Rope climbs are a common sight in African schools, where climbing ropes are used for physical training. This exercise works the biceps, shoulders, and core. It requires a lot of upper body strength and coordination. Regular practice of rope climbs can greatly improve grip strength and overall upper body power. This makes it an excellent addition to any fitness regimen focused on building a strong, toned physique.