'Main Vaapas Aaunga' sees drop; total collection nears ₹45cr

Collection breakdown

Looking at the film's collection in numbers

The film's box office performance has been inconsistent since its release. It opened with a net collection of ₹1.15cr on its first Friday (June 12), followed by a slight increase to ₹1.85cr on Day 2 and ₹2.5cr on Day 3. However, it witnessed a drop again with collections of ₹1.15cr and ₹1.65cr on Monday and Tuesday (Day 4 and 5), respectively. It remained in the ₹1-2cr range until collections jumped to ₹4.35cr on Day 9.