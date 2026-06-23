'Main Vaapas Aaunga' sees drop; total collection nears ₹45cr
What's the story
Imtiaz Ali's latest directorial venture, Main Vaapas Aaunga, has witnessed a significant drop in its box office collection. The film, which stars Naseeruddin Shah and Diljit Dosanjh, collected a net of ₹2.5 crore across 2,631 shows on Day 11 (Monday), according to Sacnilk. This marks a drastic decline of over 56% from the previous day's net collection of ₹5.75 crore.
Box office performance
Total India net stands at ₹27cr
The latest collection takes the total India gross to ₹31.97 crore and the total India net to ₹26.75 crore. In overseas markets, Main Vaapas Aaunga added another ₹0.35 crore on Day 11, bringing its overseas gross to ₹12.1 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to a measly ₹44.07 crore since its release on June 12, 2026.
Collection breakdown
Looking at the film's collection in numbers
The film's box office performance has been inconsistent since its release. It opened with a net collection of ₹1.15cr on its first Friday (June 12), followed by a slight increase to ₹1.85cr on Day 2 and ₹2.5cr on Day 3. However, it witnessed a drop again with collections of ₹1.15cr and ₹1.65cr on Monday and Tuesday (Day 4 and 5), respectively. It remained in the ₹1-2cr range until collections jumped to ₹4.35cr on Day 9.
Release details
Competing with several films upon release
The film was released alongside Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, Governor, and Disclosure Day, among others. Despite the stiff competition, it managed to hold its own at the box office. The film's unique narrative set against the backdrop of India's Partition has resonated with audiences, contributing to its steady performance in theaters.