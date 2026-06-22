'Main Vaapas Aaunga' posts highest earnings yet; crosses ₹40cr
What's the story
The Bollywood drama, Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imtiaz Ali and starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sharvari, has crossed the ₹40 crore mark globally. After a slow start, the film picked up momentum through word-of-mouth and witnessed a growing trend toward the end of its first week in theaters. Now in its second week, it is competing with Cocktail 2 at the box office.
Box office performance
'Main Vaapas Aaunga' grossed over ₹29 crore in India
On its 10th day (June 21), the film saw a jump of 32.2% in earnings compared to the previous day. It collected ₹5.75 crore across 1,971 shows, taking the total India net collection to ₹24.25 crore and the total India gross collection to ₹29 crore. Overseas, it added another ₹1 crore on Day 10, pushing its total overseas gross to ₹11.75 crore and worldwide gross collection to ₹40.75 crore, per Sacnilk.
Collection details
Day-wise breakdown of film's collection
The film's day-wise collection breakdown shows a steady increase in earnings. It started with ₹1.15 crore on Day 1 (June 12), and gradually increased to ₹5.75 crore by Day 10 (2nd Sunday). As per Sacnilk, it made this journey with a daily haul of ₹1.85cr (Day 2), ₹2.5cr on the third day, ₹1.15cr on the fourth, ₹1.65cr on the fifth, ₹1.75cr on the sixth, ₹2.2cr on the seventh, ₹1.9cr on the eighth, and ₹4.35cr on Day 9.
Film details
About the film
Apart from Dosanjh and Sharvari, Main Vaapas Aaunga also stars Vedang Raina and Naseeruddin Shah. The film released on June 12, 2026, and has been receiving positive reviews for its portrayal of the Partition of India. It also features Kumud Mishra, Rajat Kapoor, Sanjay Suri, Banita Sandhu, and Danish Pandor, among others. It carries music by AR Rahman.