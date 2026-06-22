'Main Vaapas Aaunga' posts highest earnings yet; crosses ₹40cr 

Collection details

Day-wise breakdown of film's collection

The film's day-wise collection breakdown shows a steady increase in earnings. It started with ₹1.15 crore on Day 1 (June 12), and gradually increased to ₹5.75 crore by Day 10 (2nd Sunday). As per Sacnilk, it made this journey with a daily haul of ₹1.85cr (Day 2), ₹2.5cr on the third day, ₹1.15cr on the fourth, ₹1.65cr on the fifth, ₹1.75cr on the sixth, ₹2.2cr on the seventh, ₹1.9cr on the eighth, and ₹4.35cr on Day 9.