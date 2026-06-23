Why was Madonna's biopic at Universal scrapped?

Alternative filming location

Madonna offered to film the biopic in Serbia

Madonna suggested filming the biopic in Serbia as a way to reduce costs, but Universal Studios was not on board with this idea. "Maybe they just didn't believe in me," she said. "One of their first reactions was, 'We don't believe you'd stay in Serbia more than four days.' And I said, 'Did you read the script?' My whole life has been survival. I'm not going there for a holiday."