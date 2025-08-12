Try these simple elbow movements

Enhancing elbow flexibility is essential for a full range of motion and preventing injuries. If you're an athlete or someone who uses their arms often, certain exercises can increase your joint health and flexibility. Here's a guide to five simple, equipment-free exercises for the elbow that can improve your movement and reduce stiffness.

Tip 1 Wrist flexor stretch The wrist flexor stretch focuses on the forearm muscles which connect to the elbow. For this exercise, extend one arm in front of you with an upward-facing palm. With your other hand, gently pull back on your fingers until you feel a stretch along the underside of your forearm. Hold this for about 15 seconds before switching arms. This stretch improves flexibility by lengthening the elbow-connected muscles.

Tip 2 Tricep stretch The tricep stretch aims to loosen up muscles at the back of your upper arm, which contribute to elbow movement. Start by raising one arm overhead and bending it so that your hand comes down towards the upper back. Use your opposite hand to gently push on the bent elbow till you feel a stretch in your triceps area. Hold it for 15 seconds before repeating with the other arm.

Tip 3 Elbow circles Elbow circles are a great way to increase mobility around the joint itself. Start by standing or sitting comfortably with both arms extended outwards at shoulder height, palms facing downwards. Slowly make small circular motions with each elbow, gradually increasing their size as you go along while keeping them controlled throughout each rotation cycle. Ten circles clockwise followed by ten counterclockwise per session should suffice.

Tip 4 Bicep stretch This exercise focuses on the biceps at the front of the upper arms, increasing elbow flexibility. Stand upright, extend one arm behind you at ground level, and use the other hand to gently pull the wrist. This creates mild tension across the biceps area. Hold for 15 seconds, then switch arms and repeat to ensure both limbs get equal attention during regular practice sessions.