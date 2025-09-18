Strengthen your shoulders with these exercises

Improving shoulder blade mobility is important for a healthy and functional upper body. The shoulder blades (scapulae) play an important role in stabilizing the shoulders and allowing a wide range of motion. Limited mobility in this area can cause discomfort and restrict movement. Adding specific exercises to your routine can improve flexibility and strength around the shoulder blades, promoting better posture and reducing injury risk.

Exercise 1 Scapular wall slides Scapular wall slides are great for improving shoulder blade mobility by promoting proper movement patterns. Stand with your back against a wall, feet slightly away from it. Place your arms against the wall in a "W" position with elbows bent at 90 degrees. Slowly slide your arms upward into a "Y" shape while maintaining contact with the wall. Return to starting position and repeat 10 times.

Exercise 2 Shoulder blade squeeze The shoulder blade squeeze focuses on muscles that stabilize scapular movement. Sit or stand up with good posture, arms hanging relaxed at your sides. Gently pull your shoulder blades together as if trying to hold a pencil between them without raising your shoulders. Hold for five seconds before releasing. Repeat 10 times to enhance muscle activation around the scapulae.

Exercise 3 Cat-cow stretch The cat-cow stretch is great for improving flexibility in your spine and shoulders, facilitating mobility. Start on all fours with hands placed below shoulders and knees below hips. Inhale as you arch your back (cow pose), lifting your head and tailbone toward the ceiling. Exhale as you round your back (cat pose), tucking your chin towards chest while pulling your belly button towards spine. Repeat this sequence 10 times.

Exercise 4 Thread the needle stretch Start on all fours for the thread the needle stretch. Slide your right arm under your left until your shoulder and head gently rest on the floor. Hold the position for a brief time, then switch sides. Repeat the same with the other limbs. This exercise releases tension in upper back muscles, improving shoulder blade mobility when practiced regularly.