Strengthen your back with these simple exercises

Strengthening your mid-back muscles is key to good posture, alleviating back pain, and improving overall physical performance. The mid-back (also known as thoracic) is vital for proper spine support and movement of the upper body. Including certain exercises in your routine can help you target these muscles well. Here are five exercises that target the mid-back and build strength.

Rowing motion Bent-over rows Bent-over rows are another effective exercise to target mid-back muscles. To do this exercise, stand with feet shoulder-width apart and slightly bend at the knees while keeping your back straight. Hold a weight in each hand with palms facing downwards. Pull the weights towards your torso by bending your elbows and squeezing your shoulder blades together. This engages the rhomboids and trapezius muscles.

Fly movement Reverse flyes Reverse flyes are great for isolating and strengthening the upper back, specifically the rear deltoids and rhomboids. Start by standing with feet hip-width apart, holding a weight in each hand with arms extended downward. Bend slightly from your waist, keeping your back straight. Lift both arms out to the sides till they are parallel to the ground, then lower them slowly.

Cable resistance Seated cable rows Seated cable rows offer resistance to hit more than one area of the mid-back at a time. Sit on a rowing machine or a bench, with feet planted firmly on footrests/floor grips (if available). Take handles attached via cables running through pulleys overhead/behind. Pull handles towards yourself while keeping elbows close against sides till fully contracted, before releasing slowly under control.

Bodyweight lift Superman exercise The Superman exercise is an excellent bodyweight movement that strengthens mid and lower back muscles without any equipment. Simply lie face-down, arms extended forward, and legs outstretched. Lift arms and legs using your core strength, hold briefly, then lower gently. Repeat several times per session, planning how long you would do it beforehand. Remember: safety first!