Stiff neck? These exercises may help

Keeping your cervical spine flexible is the key to a healthy and mobile neck. A flexible cervical spine can help minimize stiffness, improve posture, and reduce discomfort. By adding particular exercises to your regime, you can improve the flexibility of this critical area. Here are five cervical spine exercises that can help you achieve a more flexible cervical spine.

Tilt exercise Neck tilts for enhanced mobility Neck tilts are simple yet effective exercises to improve the flexibility of the cervical spine. Start by sitting or standing with your back straight. Slowly tilt your head to one side, bringing your ear towards the shoulder without raising it. Hold for a few seconds before returning to the starting position and repeating on the other side. It stretches and relaxes muscles on either side of the neck.

Tuck exercise Chin tucks for posture improvement Chin tucks are great for improving posture and alleviating the strain of forward head posture on the cervical spine. To do chin tucks, sit/stand with a straight back and gently pull your chin towards your chest (without bending your neck forward). Hold the position for a short while before letting it go back to neutral. Regular practice of chin tucks can align the head over shoulders, improving spinal alignment.

Rotation exercise Head rotations to increase range of motion Head rotations improve cervical spine's mobility. Start seated/standing with relaxed shoulders. Turn your head to one side, keeping it level, and hold for a few seconds. Rotate back through the center to the other side, holding again before returning to a neutral stance. Repeat this sequence for a few more reps to improve flexibility.

Shrug exercise Shoulder shrugs for relaxation Shoulder shrugs target tension relief around the upper trapezius region, contributing indirectly toward increased cervical-related flexibilities, too! Stand tall, arms resting at sides naturally, elevate both shoulders upward simultaneously, hold momentarily, release downward, and repeat several times, ensuring smooth, controlled movements throughout the entire process. Avoid jerky motions, maintain a steady rhythm, and breathe deeply, exhaling fully with each repetition cycle completed successfully, thereby achieving optimal results desired.