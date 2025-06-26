Recipes using green peas you'll love
What's the story
Green peas are an incredibly versatile ingredient, that adds so much to dishes in terms of vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Their mild sweetness and color add so much to recipes. Perfect for hearty mains and light sides alike, green peas are an ideal ingredient for any meal. Here are five dishes that showcase green peas' versatility.
Soup delight
Creamy green pea soup
Creamy green pea soup is a comforting dish ideal for any season. The smooth texture is created by blending cooked peas with vegetable broth and mixing in cream for richness. A hint of mint or basil can elevate the flavor profile, making it refreshing yet satisfying. This soup is not only delicious but also offers essential nutrients like vitamin K and manganese.
Italian classic
Green pea risotto
Green pea risotto is a perfect combination of creamy Arborio rice and sweet peas for a delicious Italian classic. The trick behind this dish is to slow cook the rice while adding vegetable stock bit by bit, until it is cooked to perfection. Parmesan cheese gives a depth to the flavor, while fresh herbs like parsley or thyme enhance its aroma.
Quick stir-fry
Stir-fried green peas with tofu
Stir-fried green peas with tofu is a quick and healthy option for busy days. The combination of tender tofu cubes and crisp green peas creates an appealing texture contrast. Soy sauce, garlic, and ginger add savory notes to this simple yet flavorful dish that pairs well with steamed rice or noodles.
Rice medley
Green pea pulao
Green pea pulao is an aromatic rice dish, infused with spices such as cumin seeds, cloves, and cardamom pods, and vibrant green peas, that add color as well as nutritional value into every bite you take from it. This one-pot meal can be enjoyed on its own or served alongside other curries, making it versatile enough even when entertaining guests at home.
Breakfast boost
Mashed green peas on toast
Mashed green peas on toast has taste appeal and nutritional value, especially at breakfast time. Just mash boiled or steamed greens and spread over toasted bread slices, before topping off with ingredients like avocado slices, tomato wedges, sprouts, etc., creating endless possibilities as per your liking. This way everyone gets their favorite version every morning without fail.