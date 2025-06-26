Recipes using green peas you'll love

Green peas are an incredibly versatile ingredient, that adds so much to dishes in terms of vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Their mild sweetness and color add so much to recipes. Perfect for hearty mains and light sides alike, green peas are an ideal ingredient for any meal. Here are five dishes that showcase green peas' versatility.

Soup delight Creamy green pea soup Creamy green pea soup is a comforting dish ideal for any season. The smooth texture is created by blending cooked peas with vegetable broth and mixing in cream for richness. A hint of mint or basil can elevate the flavor profile, making it refreshing yet satisfying. This soup is not only delicious but also offers essential nutrients like vitamin K and manganese.

Italian classic Green pea risotto Green pea risotto is a perfect combination of creamy Arborio rice and sweet peas for a delicious Italian classic. The trick behind this dish is to slow cook the rice while adding vegetable stock bit by bit, until it is cooked to perfection. Parmesan cheese gives a depth to the flavor, while fresh herbs like parsley or thyme enhance its aroma.

Quick stir-fry Stir-fried green peas with tofu Stir-fried green peas with tofu is a quick and healthy option for busy days. The combination of tender tofu cubes and crisp green peas creates an appealing texture contrast. Soy sauce, garlic, and ginger add savory notes to this simple yet flavorful dish that pairs well with steamed rice or noodles.

Rice medley Green pea pulao Green pea pulao is an aromatic rice dish, infused with spices such as cumin seeds, cloves, and cardamom pods, and vibrant green peas, that add color as well as nutritional value into every bite you take from it. This one-pot meal can be enjoyed on its own or served alongside other curries, making it versatile enough even when entertaining guests at home.