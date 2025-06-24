Love fenugreek? You must try these recipes

Fenugreek is a versatile herb and spice that is commonly used in a wide range of cuisines for its unique flavor and health benefits. Known for its slightly bitter taste, fenugreek can turn classic dishes into something really extraordinary. Here are five such recipes that use fenugreek to reinvent traditional meals. From enhancing curries to adding depth to soups, these recipes show the adaptability of this humble ingredient.

Vegetable curry Fenugreek-infused vegetable curry Incorporating fenugreek into a vegetable curry adds a distinct aroma and flavor profile. Start by sauteing onions, garlic, and ginger in oil until golden brown. Add chopped vegetables like potatoes, carrots, and peas along with spices such as turmeric and cumin. Stir in dried fenugreek leaves or seeds for an earthy touch. Simmer until the vegetables are tender, allowing the flavors to meld together beautifully.

Lentil soup Fenugreek-spiced lentil soup Lentil soup gets an aromatic twist with the addition of fenugreek seeds. Start by cooking lentils with diced tomatoes and vegetable broth until soft. In a different pan, heat oil and add mustard seeds followed by chopped onions and garlic. Once fragrant, stir in ground fenugreek seeds before mixing everything with the cooked lentils. This simple addition elevates the soup's taste significantly.

Pancakes Savory fenugreek pancakes Savory pancakes made with fenugreek are ideal for breakfast or brunch. Prepare a batter using chickpea flour mixed with water to make a smooth consistency. Add finely chopped onions with fresh coriander leaves, if you like. Mix in crushed fenugreek leaves/powder before cooking on a hot griddle till golden brown on both sides. Serve warm with chutney/yogurt dip.

Rice pilaf Fenugreek-flavored rice pilaf Elevate plain rice pilaf by adding fenugreek leaves while cooking. Saute basmati rice in butter or oil, then add water/broth and salt to taste. Stir occasionally, bringing it to a boil before lowering the heat to simmer gently. Before serving, fold in freshly chopped cilantro for a fresh touch. This simple twist makes the dish special and ready to enjoy immediately.