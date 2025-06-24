Love fenugreek? You must try these recipes
Fenugreek is a versatile herb and spice that is commonly used in a wide range of cuisines for its unique flavor and health benefits. Known for its slightly bitter taste, fenugreek can turn classic dishes into something really extraordinary. Here are five such recipes that use fenugreek to reinvent traditional meals. From enhancing curries to adding depth to soups, these recipes show the adaptability of this humble ingredient.
Vegetable curry
Fenugreek-infused vegetable curry
Incorporating fenugreek into a vegetable curry adds a distinct aroma and flavor profile. Start by sauteing onions, garlic, and ginger in oil until golden brown. Add chopped vegetables like potatoes, carrots, and peas along with spices such as turmeric and cumin. Stir in dried fenugreek leaves or seeds for an earthy touch. Simmer until the vegetables are tender, allowing the flavors to meld together beautifully.
Lentil soup
Fenugreek-spiced lentil soup
Lentil soup gets an aromatic twist with the addition of fenugreek seeds. Start by cooking lentils with diced tomatoes and vegetable broth until soft. In a different pan, heat oil and add mustard seeds followed by chopped onions and garlic. Once fragrant, stir in ground fenugreek seeds before mixing everything with the cooked lentils. This simple addition elevates the soup's taste significantly.
Pancakes
Savory fenugreek pancakes
Savory pancakes made with fenugreek are ideal for breakfast or brunch. Prepare a batter using chickpea flour mixed with water to make a smooth consistency. Add finely chopped onions with fresh coriander leaves, if you like. Mix in crushed fenugreek leaves/powder before cooking on a hot griddle till golden brown on both sides. Serve warm with chutney/yogurt dip.
Rice pilaf
Fenugreek-flavored rice pilaf
Elevate plain rice pilaf by adding fenugreek leaves while cooking. Saute basmati rice in butter or oil, then add water/broth and salt to taste. Stir occasionally, bringing it to a boil before lowering the heat to simmer gently. Before serving, fold in freshly chopped cilantro for a fresh touch. This simple twist makes the dish special and ready to enjoy immediately.
Salad dressing
Herbaceous fenugreek salad dressing
Create an herbaceous salad dressing with fresh parsley, lemon juice, olive oil, honey, mustard, salt, and pepper. Whisk together and drizzle over greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, bell peppers, nuts, seeds, and croutons. A small amount of dried fenugreek adds depth without overwhelming the other flavors, ensuring a balanced and enjoyable experience with every bite.