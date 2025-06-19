What's the story

Often disregarded, pumpkin seeds are a powerhouse of nutrition.

These tiny seeds pack a punch with their rich content of essential nutrients and health benefits.

They make an excellent source of protein, healthy fats, and a range of vitamins and minerals.

Including pumpkin seeds in your diet can lead to improved heart health, better digestion, and enhanced immune function.

Let's explore the unique attributes making pumpkin seeds a hidden superfood gem.