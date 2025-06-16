What's the story

There's nothing quite like lemon rice, with its tangy taste and stunning color.

A staple in most homes, lemon rice makes for the perfect quick-fix meal that can be made with just a handful of ingredients.

The zesty flavor of lemon and the fragrance of spices make it such a tempting lunch/dinner option.

Here are some delicious lemon rice recipes to try this week, each adding its special touch to the classic dish.