Lemon rice recipes you need to try today
What's the story
There's nothing quite like lemon rice, with its tangy taste and stunning color.
A staple in most homes, lemon rice makes for the perfect quick-fix meal that can be made with just a handful of ingredients.
The zesty flavor of lemon and the fragrance of spices make it such a tempting lunch/dinner option.
Here are some delicious lemon rice recipes to try this week, each adding its special touch to the classic dish.
Traditional twist
Classic lemon rice recipe
The classic lemon rice recipe involves cooking rice with turmeric, mustard seeds, and curry leaves.
The freshly squeezed lemon juice adds the signature tanginess, while peanuts give a crunchy texture.
This version is simple but flavorful, making it perfect for those who enjoy traditional flavors without too much fuss.
Tropical fusion
Coconut lemon rice delight
Coconut lemon rice is the perfect combination of lemon's zestiness and the creaminess of coconut.
Grated coconut is mixed into the cooked rice along with green chilies and ginger for an added punch.
This fusion gives a tropical twist to your meal, making for a delicious change from the regular recipe.
Crunchy addition
Nutty lemon rice variation
For nut lovers, this variation includes cashews or almonds in the mix.
The nuts are roasted till golden brown before they are added to the lemon-infused rice.
This not only adds flavor but also an interesting texture contrast that takes the dish to the next level.
Aromatic blend
Herb-infused lemon rice
Herb-infused lemon rice brings fresh herbs such as cilantro or mint into the mix.
The herbs give an aromatic touch that goes perfectly with the citrusy notes of lemon.
This variation is perfect for anyone wanting to try something different, while still keeping things light and refreshing.