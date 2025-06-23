Think beyond salads: Creative ways to use celery root

Celery root, or celeriac, is often overshadowed by its leafy counterpart. While it is commonly used in salads and stews, this versatile vegetable has a bunch of surprising uses that go beyond traditional recipes. Its unique flavor and texture make it an interesting ingredient to explore in various culinary applications. Here are some unexpected ways to incorporate celery root into your cooking repertoire.

Celery root as a low-carb substitute Celery root can be an excellent low-carb substitute for potatoes in many dishes. Its mild flavor and creamy texture when cooked make it perfect for mashing or roasting. By using celery root in place of potatoes, you can reduce the carb content of your meals while still enjoying a satisfying side dish. This makes it an amazing option for those following low-carb diets or looking to cut down on carbs.

Adding depth to soups and broths Incorporating celery root into soups and broths can add depth and complexity to the flavor profile. When simmered with other vegetables, celery root imparts a subtle earthiness that enhances the overall taste of the dish. It pairs well with herbs like thyme and rosemary, making it an ideal addition to hearty vegetable soups or clear broths.

Celery root in purees and dips Pureeing celery root makes a smooth base for dips/spreads to serve with crackers/raw vegetables. Blend cooked celery root with garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, etc., for a creamy dip that's nutritious and tasty. This alternative to traditional dips can give an interesting twist to appetizers at gatherings/parties.

Baking with celery root flour For gluten-free bakers, celery root flour can be used in place of wheat flour in select recipes. While it is not commercially available, making celery root flour at home is a piece of cake. One simply dehydrates thin slices of the vegetable and grinds them to a powdery form. The flour adds moisture without overpowering flavors, when used sparingly with other gluten-free flours.