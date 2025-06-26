Do these ankle exercises today

Ankle flexibility and strength are essential for balance, injury prevention, and overall mobility. Be it a professional athlete or a person who enjoys a daily walk, strong and flexible ankles can make all the difference in physical activities. Including specific exercises in your routine can improve these aspects of your ankle health. Here are five effective exercises to improve flexibility and strength in ankles.

Drive 1 Ankle circles for improved mobility Ankle circles are a simple yet effective exercise to increase the range of motion in the ankle joint. To do this exercise, sit comfortably with one leg stretched out. Rotate your foot 10 times clockwise, then switch to counterclockwise rotations for another 10 repetitions. This movement helps loosen up the joint, promoting better flexibility over time.

Drive 2 Calf raises to build strength Calf raises work on the muscles surrounding the ankle, helping to make them stronger and more stable. Stand with feet hip-width apart, close to a wall or sturdy surface for support if necessary. Slowly rise onto your toes as high as you can, hold for a second, then lower back down. Aim for three sets of 15 each day to see visible difference in ankle strength.

Drive 3 Toe taps for enhanced control Toe taps are great to improve control and coordination in the ankles. Sit on a chair with feet flat on the ground. Lift one foot slightly off the floor and tap your toes repeatedly while keeping your heel stationary. Do this 20 times per foot to activate different muscles around the ankle joint effectively.

Drive 4 Heel walks to boost endurance Heel walks emphasize strengthening both your ankles by using different muscle groups at the same time. Walk forward slowly on heels only, without letting toes touch down. Maintain balance throughout every step taken during this exercise session lasting some 30 seconds per set. Perform twice daily at least at a minimum frequency level recommended here today.