Must-do exercises for a stronger back
What's the story
The trapezius muscles, which are located in the upper back and neck, are extremely important for shoulder movement and posture.
By strengthening these muscles, you can enhance overall upper body strength and minimize chances of injury.
Including certain exercises in your routine can help you tone these muscles effectively.
Here are five exercises that target the trapezius muscles, giving you a more defined and stronger upper back.
Shrugs
Shoulder shrugs for upper trapezius
Shoulder shrugs are another simple yet effective exercise for targeting the upper part of the trapezius muscles.
Simply stand with feet shoulder-width apart, holding dumbbells at your sides.
Lift your shoulders towards your ears as high as you can, hold for a moment, then lower them back down.
Repeat this movement for three sets of 10 to 15 repetitions to build strength in the upper trapezius.
Rows
Bent-over rows targeting mid-trapezius
Next up, bent-over rows. These are great for focusing on strengthening the mid-trapezius region.
Start by bending slightly at the waist with knees slightly bent, holding dumbbells or a barbell with an overhand grip.
Pull the weights towards your torso while keeping elbows close to your body and then lowering them back down slowly.
Do three sets of eight to 12 reps for best results.
Face pulls
Face pulls enhance trapezius definition
Face pulls are perfect to add definition to mid and lower trapezius.
Using a cable machine at eye level with a rope attachment, pull towards your face with elbows high and wide apart until hands reach either side of head level before returning slowly forward again.
Aim for three sets of 12 reps each time performed correctly to get the maximum benefit from this exercise type alone.
Upright rows
Upright rows engage entire trapezius
Upright rows engage all parts within the entire length span across the whole muscle group itself!
Stand upright, holding a barbell/dumbbells close together using an overhand grip.
Lift the weights vertically upwards along the front body line until reaching chest height before lowering again under control.
Repeat the process, completing a total number of reps desired per set (usually around eight to 12).
Undertaken regularly enough, see noticeable improvements made over time too!
Farmer's walk
Farmer's walk builds overall strength
The farmer's walk is an excellent full-body workout, which also targets the traps perfectly.
Hold heavy weights (like kettlebells or dumbbells) in either hand and walk straight.
Maintain good posture with an engaged core, feel the tightness through your shoulders and traps due to the load carried.
Try covering about 20 to 30 meters per lap, repeating multiple laps consecutively without resting between them for maximum benefits.