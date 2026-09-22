Avoid these crowded spots in Greece
What's the story
Greece, with its rich history and stunning landscapes, is a favorite among tourists. However, not all places are worth your time. Some destinations can be overcrowded, expensive, or simply not live up to the hype. If you are planning a trip to Greece, here are some popular spots that might not be worth your time. This way, you can have a more authentic and enjoyable experience.
Beach woes
Santorini's crowded beaches
While Santorini is famous for its stunning sunsets and whitewashed buildings, its beaches can be a letdown.
Most of them are overcrowded with tourists during peak season, leaving little room to relax. The volcanic sand may not be everyone's cup of tea either.
If you want to enjoy the sun without the crowd, consider lesser-known islands like Naxos or Milos instead.
Pricey Mykonos
Mykonos's high prices
Mykonos is known for its vibrant nightlife and luxury appeal, but it comes with a hefty price tag. Accommodation and dining options here are significantly more expensive than in other parts of Greece.
If you are looking for a more budget-friendly experience without compromising on charm, try visiting Crete or Rhodes instead.
Trap at Delphi
Delphi's tourist traps
Delphi is famous for its ancient ruins and historical significance. However, it has become a tourist trap over the years.
The site can get extremely crowded in summer months, making it difficult to appreciate its beauty. Plus, nearby shops often charge exorbitantly for souvenirs and refreshments.
If you are keen on history, but want to avoid crowds, consider visiting lesser-known archaeological sites like Epidaurus or Olympia.
Athens hype
Athens's overhyped attractions
Athens has some iconic landmarks, like the Acropolis and Parthenon, but they are often overhyped by tourists.
These places can get extremely crowded during peak hours, making it difficult to enjoy them fully. Plus, ticket prices have been rising steadily over the years.
For a more relaxed experience, explore neighborhoods like Plaka or Monastiraki, which offer rich culture without the tourist rush.
Congested Rhodes
Rhodes's tourist congestion
Rhodes is one of the most popular Greek islands, but it suffers from severe tourist congestion in the summer months.
The Old Town is beautiful, but the narrow streets are packed with tourists from cruise ships visiting for a few hours only. This leaves little room for leisurely exploration.
For those looking for a quieter island experience, consider Symi or Patmos, which are equally beautiful but less crowded.