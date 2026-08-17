Wondering what to do with fennel? Try these ideas

A refreshing fennel and citrus salad makes for the perfect light appetizer or side dish.

Thinly slice fresh fennel bulbs, and toss them with segments of orange and grapefruit for a burst of color and flavor.

Add a drizzle of olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper to taste.

This salad is not just refreshing, but also offers a balance of sweetness from the citrus fruits and the crispness of fennel.