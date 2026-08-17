Wondering what to do with fennel? Try these ideas
What's the story
Fennel, with its mild anise-like flavor, is a versatile ingredient that can elevate a range of dishes. Its unique taste profile makes it an excellent addition to both savory and sweet recipes. Whether you are looking to enhance your culinary repertoire or simply enjoy the distinct flavor of fennel, these recipes offer a delightful way to incorporate this herb into your meals. Here are five fennel-based recipes that highlight its versatility and appeal.
Dish 1
Fennel and citrus salad
A refreshing fennel and citrus salad makes for the perfect light appetizer or side dish.
Thinly slice fresh fennel bulbs, and toss them with segments of orange and grapefruit for a burst of color and flavor.
Add a drizzle of olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper to taste.
This salad is not just refreshing, but also offers a balance of sweetness from the citrus fruits and the crispness of fennel.
Dish 2
Roasted fennel with herbs
Roasting brings out the natural sweetness of fennel, while adding depth to its flavor.
Cut fennel bulbs into wedges, toss them with olive oil, thyme, rosemary, salt, and pepper, and roast in the oven until tender.
The result is a savory side dish that pairs well with roasted vegetables or grains like quinoa or couscous.
Dish 3
Fennel-infused risotto
For a creamy risotto with a twist, try adding fennel into the mix.
Start by sautéing chopped onions in olive oil until translucent, and then add Arborio rice, stirring until coated.
Gradually add vegetable broth while stirring continuously until creamy.
In the last few minutes of cooking, stir in finely chopped fennel fronds for an aromatic finish.
Dish 4
Fennel tea delight
Fennel tea makes for a soothing beverage that can be enjoyed hot or cold.
To prepare it, steep crushed fennel seeds in boiling water for about 10 minutes before straining them out. Sweeten with honey, if desired.
This tea not only aids digestion but also provides calming effects due to its natural compounds.
Dish 5
Braised fennel in tomato sauce
Braised fennel in tomato sauce makes for an ideal, comforting dish. It goes well with pasta or rice.
Simply simmer sliced bulbs in a rich tomato sauce, seasoned with garlic and basil, until tender.
Serve hot, garnished with freshly grated Parmesan cheese, for an added layer of flavor.