Grilled fennel skewers add a smoky essence that elevates the taste of this vegetable

Make the most of fennel with these recipes

By Vinita Jain 11:57 am Jun 23, 202611:57 am

What's the story

Fennel, with its mild anise-like flavor, is a versatile vegetable that can be used in a variety of dishes. From salads to soups, fennel adds a unique taste and texture to the meals. Here are five creative recipes that highlight the distinct qualities of fennel. Each recipe offers a different way to enjoy this vegetable, making it an interesting ingredient for home cooks.