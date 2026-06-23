Make the most of fennel with these recipes
What's the story
Fennel, with its mild anise-like flavor, is a versatile vegetable that can be used in a variety of dishes. From salads to soups, fennel adds a unique taste and texture to the meals. Here are five creative recipes that highlight the distinct qualities of fennel. Each recipe offers a different way to enjoy this vegetable, making it an interesting ingredient for home cooks.
Fresh flavors
Fennel and citrus salad
A fennel and citrus salad combines the crispness of fresh fennel with the tangy sweetness of oranges or grapefruits. Thinly slice the fennel bulb and mix it with segments of citrus fruits. Add some olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper for dressing. This salad makes for a refreshing starter or side dish that goes well with grilled vegetables.
Aromatic delight
Roasted fennel with herbs
Roasting fennel brings out its natural sweetness and adds depth to its flavor. Cut fennel bulbs into wedges and toss them with olive oil, rosemary, thyme, salt, and pepper. Roast in the oven until tender and caramelized around the edges. This dish can be served as a side or tossed into pasta for an aromatic twist.
Comforting bowl
Fennel soup with potatoes
A comforting bowl of fennel soup is perfect for cooler days. Saute chopped onions and potatoes in olive oil until soft. Add sliced fennel bulbs along with vegetable broth and simmer until everything is tender. Blend until smooth for a creamy texture, or leave it chunky if you prefer. Season with salt and pepper before serving hot.
Smoky essence
Grilled fennel skewers
Grilled fennel skewers add a smoky essence that elevates the taste of this vegetable. Cut fennel into thick slices and thread them onto skewers with cherry tomatoes or bell peppers. Brush lightly with olive oil seasoned with garlic powder or paprika before grilling over medium heat until charred.
Soothing brew
Fennel tea infusion
Fennel tea is an easy-to-make infusion, perfect for digestion. Simply steep crushed fennel seeds in hot water for about ten minutes. Strain the liquid into a cup. Add honey or lemon if you like. This soothing brew can be sipped after meals, giving you a calming effect and a subtle licorice-like taste. It's a simple and effective way to enjoy the benefits of fennel.