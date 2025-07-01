5 French bridal traditions you'll love

The French know how to do a wedding right, combining elegance with traditions that add depth to the celebration. From symbolic gestures to cultural practices, these customs make the day unforgettable for the couple and their guests, giving them a sneak peek into France 's rich heritage. Here are five traditions you might witness at a French wedding.

Carriage tradition The bridal carriage procession In some parts of France, brides arrive at the venue in a gorgeously decorated carriage or car. This tradition represents the bride's movement from her family home to a new life with her partner. The procession is usually accompanied by the music and cheers from friends and family. This makes for an atmosphere of happiness and celebration as they head to the venue.

Civil ceremony La Mairie ceremony Before any personal ceremony can take place, couples in France must first be married at La Mairie, or town hall. This civil ceremony is legally binding and is usually attended by close family members and friends. It is conducted by the mayor or another local official who reads out articles from the civil code before declaring the couple married.

Dessert tradition Croquembouche wedding cake Instead of a traditional tiered cake, many French weddings have a croquembouche as their centerpiece dessert. This towering confection is made of cream-filled pastry puffs stacked into a cone shape and held together with caramel threads. The croquembouche embodies abundance and prosperity for the newlyweds as they start their life together.

Wedding parade La Noce Parade After exchanging vows, it is customary for the couple to head a parade through the town. Their guests follow behind them, honking car horns loudly. They make their way down streets where well-wishers wave flags and throw rice confetti. The well-wishers also shout congratulations, making sure their voices are heard loud and clear by everyone around. This makes for a lively and joyous atmosphere, celebrating the couple's new journey together.