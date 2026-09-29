Thinking of getting bangs? Try these styles
What's the story
Fringes have the power to transform a face shape, adding character and balance. They can soften features, accentuate cheekbones, or even make a forehead appear smaller. Choosing the right fringe style can make all the difference in how a face is perceived. Here are five fringe styles that have been known to change face shapes, giving insights into what works best for different facial structures.
Tip 1
Soft wispy bangs
Soft wispy bangs are perfect for those with a round face. They break the roundness by adding vertical lines, making the face appear longer and slimmer.
These bangs are light and airy, giving a soft frame to the face without hiding it completely.
They work well with straight or slightly wavy hair textures, making them versatile for different styles.
Tip 2
Blunt cut fringes
Blunt cut fringes can work wonders on square faces by softening the angularity of the jawline.
The straight-across style adds weight to the forehead area, balancing out strong jaw features.
This look is ideal for straight hair types, as it requires precision cutting to maintain its sharp edge.
It gives a bold statement while still being flattering.
Tip 3
Side-swept bangs
Side-swept bangs are ideal for oval faces, as they add dimension without changing the natural symmetry of the face.
By sweeping one side across the forehead, these bangs create an illusion of volume and movement.
They can be styled with any hair texture and length, making them a flexible option for anyone looking to add some flair without drastic changes.
Tip 4
Curly fringes
Curly fringes work wonders for long faces by adding width at the forehead area, which balances out elongated features.
The bouncy curls add texture and volume, making them perfect for those with naturally curly or wavy hair types.
This playful style adds a youthful touch while contouring facial proportions beautifully.
Tip 5
Textured layered bangs
Textured layered bangs are ideal for heart-shaped faces, as they add fullness around narrow chins and temples.
The layers add depth and movement, framing the face beautifully.
This style works well with medium to thick hair types, as it requires enough volume underneath the layers to keep the shape intact all day long.