We all crave naturally glowing and youthful skin. While skincare products can do their bit, adding these fruits to your diet can offer your skin some much-needed nutrients. These fruits are packed with vitamins, antioxidants, and other good-for-you compounds that benefit your skin. Here are five fruits that can enhance the natural glow and youthfulness of your skin.

Drive 1 Avocado: The nutrient powerhouse Avocados are loaded with healthy fats, especially monounsaturated ones, which keep the skin moisturized. They also have vitamin E and vitamin C, both of which help protect the skin from oxidative damage. The biotin present in avocados promotes healthy skin by improving its texture and appearance.

Drive 2 Berries: Antioxidant-rich boosters Berries, be it strawberries, blueberries, or raspberries, are loaded with antioxidants like vitamin C and anthocyanins. These potent compounds play a key role in combating free radicals, which tend to speed up the aging process on the skin. By adding berries to your everyday diet, you encourage collagen production. This is important to keep skin's elasticity intact and reduce wrinkles, making you look younger.

Drive 3 Papaya: Enzyme-infused exfoliator Papaya contains an enzyme called papain which acts as a natural exfoliator by removing dead skin cells. This fruit is also rich in vitamins A and C which promote cell turnover and repair damaged tissues. Including papaya in your diet can give you smoother and more radiant looking skin.

Drive 4 Pomegranate: Collagen supporter Pomegranates are celebrated for their plentiful polyphenols, which protect the skin from UV damage. They are also packed with ellagic acid, a compound that helps maintain collagen levels by preventing its breakdown. Regular intake of pomegranates can improve skin elasticity and significantly reduce fine lines on the face, making you look younger.