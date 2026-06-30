Mochi ice cream combines traditional Japanese mochi with modern flavors like matcha or mango

5 sweet dessert traditions from around the world

By Vinita Jain 12:47 pm Jun 30, 202612:47 pm

What's the story

Desserts are an integral part of celebrations and traditions all over the world. Each culture has its own unique way of enjoying sweet treats, often tied to historical events or seasonal changes. These traditions give a glimpse into the values and customs of different societies. Here are five global dessert traditions that highlight the diversity and richness of culinary heritage across continents.