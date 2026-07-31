Make the most of chestnut flour with these recipes
What's the story
Chestnut flour is a versatile gluten-free option that can be used in a variety of recipes. Made from ground chestnuts, this flour is rich in nutrients and has a slightly sweet flavor. It can be used to make both sweet and savory dishes, making it an excellent option for those looking to avoid gluten. Here are five recipes that showcase the unique qualities of chestnut flour.
Dish 1
Chestnut flour pancakes
Chestnut flour pancakes make for a delicious breakfast option.
Mix one cup of chestnut flour with two tablespoons of sugar, one teaspoon of baking powder, and a pinch of salt.
In another bowl, whisk together one cup of milk and one cup of a milk substitute. Combine wet and dry ingredients until smooth.
Cook on a hot griddle until golden brown on both sides. Serve with maple syrup or fresh fruit.
Dish 2
Savory chestnut flour flatbreads
Savory flatbreads made with chestnut flour make an amazing accompaniment to meals or a snack on their own.
Simply mix two cups of chestnut flour with one teaspoon of salt and enough water to form a dough.
Roll out into thin rounds and cook on a skillet until lightly browned on both sides.
These flatbreads go well with dips or can be used as wraps.
Dish 3
Chestnut flour cookies
For those with a sweet tooth, cookies made with chestnut flour are the perfect treat.
Mix one cup of chestnut flour with half a cup of sugar, half a cup of butter, and one teaspoon of vanilla extract.
Form small balls and place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
Bake at 180 degrees Celsius for about ten minutes or until golden brown.
Dish 4
Chestnut flour pasta
Chestnut flour pasta offers an intriguing variation on traditional pasta dishes.
Simply mix one cup of chestnut flour with two eggs and a pinch of salt to form a dough.
Roll out thinly and cut into desired shapes before boiling in salted water until al dente.
Serve with your favorite sauce for an Italian-inspired meal.
Dish 5
Gluten-free chestnut flour bread
Baking bread using chestnut flour is easy and rewarding, as you get a nutritious loaf.
Mix two cups of chestnut flour with one teaspoon each of baking soda and salt, and one cup of yogurt.
Knead well and shape into a loaf. Bake at 190 degrees Celsius for 30 minutes, or until the bread is firm and golden brown.
This bread is perfect for sandwiches or toasting.