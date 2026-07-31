Make the most of chestnut flour with these recipes

Chestnut flour pancakes make for a delicious breakfast option.

Mix one cup of chestnut flour with two tablespoons of sugar, one teaspoon of baking powder, and a pinch of salt.

In another bowl, whisk together one cup of milk and one cup of a milk substitute. Combine wet and dry ingredients until smooth.

Cook on a hot griddle until golden brown on both sides. Serve with maple syrup or fresh fruit.