5 awesome ways to enjoy Greek yogurt

A yogurt parfait is an easy-to-make snack that combines Greek yogurt with layers of fresh fruits and granola.

The sweetness of fruits like berries or bananas complements the tanginess of the yogurt. The granola adds a crunchy texture, making every bite a delightful mix of flavors and textures.

This snack is not just tasty but also packed with nutrients, making it an ideal choice for breakfast or a midday pick-me-up.