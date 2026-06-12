Classic hair bun styles that never go out of fashion
What's the story
Hair buns have always been a classic, elegant choice for most occasions. They are versatile and can be styled in a number of ways, making them perfect for any hair type or length. Whether you are heading to work, a wedding, or just running errands, these timeless hair bun styles will have you looking chic and sophisticated. Here are five such styles that never go out of fashion.
Style 1
The classic ballerina bun
The classic ballerina bun is a sleek, polished look that works best for formal occasions. This style is all about pulling the hair back into a high or mid-level ponytail and twisting it around itself to form a smooth coil at the crown. It is ideal for those with medium to long hair, and it can be secured with pins or an elastic band. A few strands can be left out to soften the look.
Style 2
The messy bun
The messy bun is all about casual elegance and effortless charm. It is created by loosely gathering the hair into a high ponytail and then twisting it around itself in a carefree manner, allowing some strands to fall out naturally. This style works well with all hair types and lengths, giving you a relaxed, yet stylish appearance that is perfect for everyday wear.
Style 3
The low chignon
The low chignon is a sophisticated, understated look, perfect for formal events like weddings or galas. For this style, you need to pull your hair back into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck and twist it into a knot close to your head. Secure it with pins or an elastic band, and you're good to go! This bun looks great with both straight and wavy hair.
Style 4
The braided bun
The braided bun gives you an intricate look without much effort. Just braid sections of your hair before twisting them into a bun at the back or side of your head, depending on your preference. This style adds texture and interest while keeping everything neatly in place, ideal if you want something different from traditional buns.
Style 5
The twisted bun
The twisted bun has a romantic vibe, thanks to its spiral twists. Perfect for medium-long hair, it involves dividing the hair into sections, twisting each one, and wrapping them around each other at the desired height. This creates a beautiful, intricate pattern, giving you a polished look for special occasions or everyday elegance.