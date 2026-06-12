Classic hair bun styles that never go out of fashion

Style 1

The classic ballerina bun

The classic ballerina bun is a sleek, polished look that works best for formal occasions. This style is all about pulling the hair back into a high or mid-level ponytail and twisting it around itself to form a smooth coil at the crown. It is ideal for those with medium to long hair, and it can be secured with pins or an elastic band. A few strands can be left out to soften the look.