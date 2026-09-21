Struggling with monsoon hair? Try these 5 hairstyles
What's the story
Monsoon brings along humidity and unpredictable weather, making it difficult to manage hair. For women over 50, it is important to have hairstyles that are not just easy to maintain but also classy. Here are five timeless hairstyles that can keep you looking elegant and chic, even when the weather is not. These styles are easy to maintain and will keep you comfortable all season long.
Modern bob
Classic bob with a twist
The classic bob is a timeless hairstyle that suits most face shapes.
For the monsoon, you can add a twist by opting for a slightly longer bob that grazes the shoulders.
This length helps avoid frizz while giving you the option to style it with waves or curls if you want.
A side parting can add volume and interest, making it perfect for any occasion.
Layered waves
Soft waves with layers
Soft waves with layers add movement and dimension to your hair without much effort.
Ask your stylist for soft layers around your face to frame it beautifully.
This hairstyle works well with naturally wavy hair but can also be achieved with a curling iron or hot rollers on straight hair.
Use a light mousse or styling cream to tame frizz caused by humidity.
Chignon style
Elegant chignon bun
The chignon bun is an elegant choice for formal events or professional settings. It keeps hair neatly tied back while looking sophisticated.
To create this style, gather your hair into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck, twist it around itself, and secure it with bobby pins or an elastic band.
A few loose strands around the face can soften the look.
Pixie texture
Textured pixie cut
A textured pixie cut is ideal for those who prefer short hair but still want some style versatility.
This cut adds volume through layered textures all over the head, making it easier to manage during humid days.
Use pomade or wax to define sections without weighing them down too much.
Twisted half-updo
Half-up half-down twist
The half-up, half-down twist offers the best of both styles.
It keeps some hair down while pulling the rest away from your face. This makes it perfect for comfort and style.
Just twist sections from either side toward the back, securing them with pins or clips.
This way, the rest of your locks fall freely, giving you a fresh and elegant look.