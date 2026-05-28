5 simple hairstyles you can do in minutes

Unruly hair can be a challenge, especially when you are pressed for time. However, several quick hairstyles can help you manage your locks while looking stylish. These hairstyles are easy to do and require minimal effort, making them perfect for busy mornings or last-minute outings. Whether you have straight, wavy, or curly hair, there is a simple solution to keep you looking polished without spending too much time.

Tip 1 Classic ponytail with a twist A classic ponytail is a go-to for many, but adding a twist can elevate the look instantly. Start by gathering your hair into a high or mid-level ponytail. Then, take a small section of hair from the ponytail, and wrap it around the elastic band to conceal it. Secure with a bobby pin for an elegant touch that works for both casual and formal occasions.

Tip 2 Messy bun perfection The messy bun is ideal for those days when you want to look effortlessly chic. Start by pulling your hair into a high ponytail and twist it loosely around the base. Secure it with an elastic band, and use bobby pins to pin down any stray strands. This style gives you volume and texture while keeping your hair out of your face.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Braided headband style A braided headband is an easy way to tame unruly hair while adding some flair. Part your hair down the middle, and create two braids on either side of your head. Pull them across your forehead like headbands, and pin them behind your ears with bobby pins or small clips. This style works well with both straight and curly hair types.

Advertisement

Tip 4 Half-up twisted crown The half-up, twisted crown adds sophistication without too much effort. Take two sections of hair from either side of your head near the temples, and twist them towards the back. Secure them together using a small clear elastic band or decorative clip, leaving the rest of your hair down for volume.