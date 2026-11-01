Try these 5 stylish twist hairstyles for any occasion
What's the story
Twist hairstyles are a fun way to add some creativity to your hair game. They are versatile and can be worn on any occasion, making them a favorite among many. Be it a casual day out or a formal event, twist hairstyles can be styled to suit your taste. Here are five unique twist hairstyles that can add a creative flair to your look.
Elegant style
Classic rope twist updo
The classic rope twist updo is perfect for formal occasions. It involves twisting two sections of hair around each other, and pinning them up at the back of the head.
This style gives a polished look and is ideal for weddings or parties.
You can accessorize it with hairpins or flowers to make it even more elegant.
Casual look
Double twist ponytail
The double twist ponytail is an easy, yet stylish option for everyday wear.
Just divide your hair into two sections at the back, twist each section separately, and secure them together with a band at the nape of your neck.
This hairstyle adds texture and volume, making it perfect for casual outings or work.
Regal appearance
Twisted crown braid
The twisted crown braid gives you a regal appearance, perfect for special occasions.
Start by taking small sections from both sides of your head, twist them individually, and then bring them together across the top, like a crown.
This intricate style is sure to turn heads and can be adorned with delicate accessories.
Modern twist
Side twist with bangs
The side twist with bangs gives a modern twist to traditional hairstyles.
Here, you take a small section of hair from one side, twist it toward the back, and secure it with bobby pins, while leaving your bangs loose.
This style is perfect for those who want a contemporary yet chic look without too much effort.
Versatile option
Half-up twisted bun
The half-up twisted bun is a versatile option suitable for any occasion.
Simply take two sections from either side of your head, twist them toward each other at the back, and secure them into a small bun using pins or bands.
This hairstyle gives you both the elegance of an updo and the ease of loose hair below.