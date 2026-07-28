Tasty ways to enjoy hazelnuts for breakfast
What's the story
Hazelnuts are a powerhouse of nutrients that can do wonders for your brain health. Packed with healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals, they make an excellent addition to your breakfast. Adding hazelnuts to your morning meal can improve cognitive function and keep you mentally sharp throughout the day. Here are five delicious breakfast ideas that include hazelnuts to help you kickstart your day with a brain boost.
Dish 1
Hazelnut oatmeal delight
Oatmeal is a classic breakfast staple that can be enhanced with the addition of hazelnuts.
Simply prepare your oatmeal as usual, and top it with chopped hazelnuts for added crunch and flavor.
The combination of fiber from oats and healthy fats from hazelnuts makes this dish both satisfying and nutritious.
You can also add some fresh fruits like bananas or berries for extra vitamins and antioxidants.
Dish 2
Nutty smoothie bowl
A smoothie bowl is a refreshing way to start the day, especially when blended with hazelnuts.
Blend together bananas, spinach, almond milk, and a handful of hazelnuts until smooth.
Pour into a bowl and top with sliced fruits, chia seeds, and more chopped hazelnuts for texture.
This vibrant bowl provides essential nutrients that support brain function.
Dish 3
Whole grain hazelnut pancakes
For those who love pancakes in the morning, whole grain hazelnut pancakes are an excellent option.
Mix whole wheat flour with ground hazelnuts to make the batter for added nutrition.
Cook on a skillet as you would regular pancakes, and serve with maple syrup or honey for sweetness.
These pancakes offer fiber-rich carbohydrates, along with brain-boosting nutrients from hazelnuts.
Dish 4
Yogurt parfait with hazelnuts
A yogurt parfait layered with fruits and nuts makes for a quick, yet nutritious breakfast choice.
Start by layering Greek yogurt in a glass or bowl, followed by layers of granola or muesli, sprinkled generously with crushed hazelnuts between each layer.
Top off the parfait with seasonal fruits like strawberries or kiwi slices for added vitamins.
Dish 5
Avocado toast topped with hazelnuts
Avocado toast gets an upgrade when topped off with some toasted hazelnut pieces, giving you an extra crunch.
Spread ripe avocado on whole-grain bread, then sprinkle over some finely chopped, lightly toasted hazelnuts.
This combination not only tastes good but also gives you omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E, and magnesium, which are good for your brain health.