Tasty ways to enjoy hazelnuts for breakfast

Oatmeal is a classic breakfast staple that can be enhanced with the addition of hazelnuts.

Simply prepare your oatmeal as usual, and top it with chopped hazelnuts for added crunch and flavor.

The combination of fiber from oats and healthy fats from hazelnuts makes this dish both satisfying and nutritious.

You can also add some fresh fruits like bananas or berries for extra vitamins and antioxidants.