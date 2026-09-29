5 stylish ways to wear a headband
What's the story
Headbands are a versatile accessory that can elevate any hairstyle in a jiffy. They are not just practical but also stylish, making them a favorite among those who want to look chic without spending too much time. From classic looks to modern twists, headbands can be used in several ways to create unique hairstyles. Here are five creative ways to use headbands for stylish looks.
Tip 1
Classic twisted headband look
The classic twisted headband look is a timeless style that adds elegance to any outfit.
Start by placing a headband on your head like a crown. Take small sections of hair from each side, and twist them around the band until all hair is secured.
This style is perfect for formal occasions or when you want to add a touch of sophistication to your everyday look.
Tip 2
Braided headband hairstyle
A braided headband hairstyle is an ideal way to add texture and interest to your hair.
Simply braid two sections of hair from either side of your head, and pin them across the top like a headband.
This style works well with both straight and curly hair, giving you an effortlessly chic appearance.
Tip 3
Knotted fabric headband style
The knotted fabric headband style adds a playful touch to your look.
Choose a fabric headband with a knot in the front, or tie one yourself by taking a long piece of fabric, tying it around your head, and making a knot at the top.
This style is perfect for casual outings or beach days.
Tip 4
Floral embellished headband look
Floral embellished headbands are perfect for adding a romantic touch to any hairstyle.
Pick a headband with floral embellishments, or add faux flowers to a plain band.
These headbands look great for weddings, parties, or whenever you want to add a touch of femininity to your look.
Tip 5
Sporty athletic headband style
Sporty athletic headbands keep hair in place while working out and look stylish at the same time.
Pick moisture-wicking materials that absorb sweat during exercise sessions, but also look good enough to wear outside the gym, too.
These bands keep flyaways in check and keep you comfortable during workouts, while looking good in casual settings.