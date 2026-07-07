Carob pods are an amazing source of dietary fiber

Why nutritionists are talking about carob pods

By Simran Jeet 12:21 pm Jul 07, 202612:21 pm

What's the story

African carob pods, commonly known as locust beans, are gaining attention for their health benefits. These pods are packed with essential nutrients and have been used in traditional medicine for centuries. They offer a variety of health benefits that can contribute to overall well-being. Here are five notable health benefits of African carob pods that might interest those looking for natural remedies and dietary enhancements.