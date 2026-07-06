Broken wheat: 5 wholesome breakfast recipes
What's the story
Dalia, or broken wheat, is a versatile and nutritious breakfast option that can be prepared in a variety of ways. Rich in fiber and low in calories, it is an ideal choice for those looking to maintain a healthy diet. Here are five creative ways to enjoy dalia for breakfast, each offering unique flavors and benefits. From sweet to savory, these recipes will help you start your day with energy and satisfaction.
Dish 1
Sweet almond and date dalia
Sweet almond and date dalia is a delicious way to start your day. Cook dalia with milk or water until soft, then stir in chopped almonds and dates for natural sweetness. Almonds add healthy fats, while dates provide natural sugars for energy. This combination makes for a filling breakfast that curbs sweet cravings without added sugars.
Dish 2
Vegetable-packed savory dalia
For those who prefer savory breakfasts, vegetable-packed dalia is an excellent choice. Cook dalia with diced vegetables like carrots, peas, and bell peppers in vegetable broth or water until tender. Season with salt, pepper, and cumin powder for added flavor. This dish is rich in vitamins and minerals from the vegetables, while providing the fiber content of dalia.
Dish 3
Spiced apple cinnamon dalia
Spiced apple cinnamon dalia gives a warm twist to your morning meal. Cook dalia with diced apples, cinnamon powder, and a pinch of nutmeg until the apples are soft. The spices lend a comforting aroma, while the apples give you a dose of antioxidants. This combination is perfect for chilly mornings when you want something cozy, yet healthy.
Dish 4
Nutty banana honey dalia
Nutty banana honey dalia is both delicious and nutritious. Cook dalia with water or milk, then add sliced bananas, chopped walnuts or almonds, and a drizzle of honey for sweetness. Bananas provide potassium, while nuts add protein and healthy fats, making it an energizing breakfast option.
Dish 5
Green leafy spinach dalia
Green leafy spinach dalia is an iron-rich breakfast choice, perfect for boosting your hemoglobin levels. Cook dalia with fresh spinach leaves until they wilt. Season it with garlic powder, salt, and pepper to taste. This dish not only enhances your iron intake but also adds a burst of color and nutrients to your morning meal, making it both a healthy and visually appealing start to the day.