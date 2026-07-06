Vegetable-packed dalia is an excellent breakfast choice

Broken wheat: 5 wholesome breakfast recipes

By Simran Jeet 10:24 am Jul 06, 202610:24 am

What's the story

Dalia, or broken wheat, is a versatile and nutritious breakfast option that can be prepared in a variety of ways. Rich in fiber and low in calories, it is an ideal choice for those looking to maintain a healthy diet. Here are five creative ways to enjoy dalia for breakfast, each offering unique flavors and benefits. From sweet to savory, these recipes will help you start your day with energy and satisfaction.