Busy morning? These knot hairstyles will save your day!

Long hair offers a world of styling possibilities, and knot hairstyles are among the most versatile and elegant options. Not only do these styles look chic, but they are also easy to do without any heat. Perfect for any occasion, be it a casual day out or a formal event, heat-free knot hairstyles keep your hair healthy while looking stunning. Here are five timeless knot hairstyles that you can try today.

#1 Classic top knot The classic top knot is a go-to hairstyle for those who want to keep their hair off their face and neck. Simply gather your hair into a high ponytail and twist it around itself until it forms a bun at the crown of your head. Secure with bobby pins or an elastic band. This style is perfect for busy days or workouts, giving you an effortlessly polished look.

#2 Low twisted knot The low twisted knot is ideal for those who prefer a more understated look. Start by parting your hair down the middle and twisting each section away from your face. Once both sections are twisted, bring them together at the nape of your neck and tie them into a loose knot. This hairstyle works well with medium to long hair and adds an element of sophistication without much effort.

#3 Double knotted pigtails Double knotted pigtails add a playful twist to traditional pigtails with two knots instead of one. Divide your hair into two sections, tie each section into a low ponytail, then create a knot with each ponytail by crossing one over the other before pulling through the loop created by crossing them again. Secure with an elastic band or ribbon for added flair.

#4 Side knot braid The side knot braid combines braiding with knotting techniques for an intricate yet easy-to-do style on long hair. Begin by braiding one side of your head from above ear level down towards the opposite shoulder before tying off the end securely with an elastic band. Next, wrap any remaining loose ends around the base of the braid itself, forming small knots along the way until you reach the desired length.