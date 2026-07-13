What are heirloom beans?
What's the story
Heirloom beans are a staple in vegetarian kitchens, thanks to their rich flavors and nutritional benefits. These beans are often grown from seeds that have been passed down through generations, preserving unique characteristics and taste profiles. They provide a variety of textures and flavors that can enhance any dish. In this article, we look at five heirloom beans that every vegetarian should consider adding to their pantry for diverse culinary possibilities.
#1
The versatile cranberry bean
Cranberry beans are famous for their creamy texture and slightly nutty flavor.
They are extremely versatile and can be used in soups, stews, or even salads.
These beans hold their shape well when cooked, making them an excellent choice for hearty dishes.
Cranberry beans are also packed with protein and fiber, making them a nutritious addition to any meal.
#2
The flavorful borlotti bean
Borlotti beans are known for their rich flavor and beautiful speckled appearance. They become creamy when cooked, which makes them perfect for risottos or pasta dishes.
These beans also absorb spices well, making them ideal for Mediterranean recipes.
Borlotti beans are high in iron and folate, which makes them a great choice for vegetarians looking to boost their nutrient intake.
#3
The unique scarlet runner bean
Scarlet runner beans have a distinctive bright red color and a slightly sweet taste. They are often used in traditional British dishes but can be adapted to various cuisines.
These beans maintain a firm texture after cooking, making them perfect for salads or as a side dish with vegetables.
Scarlet runner beans are rich in antioxidants and provide essential vitamins, like vitamin A.
#4
The delicate flageolet bean
Flageolet beans have a delicate flavor with a hint of nuttiness.
They are small and kidney-shaped, which makes them perfect for French cuisine like cassoulet or as an accompaniment to grains like quinoa or couscous.
Flageolets cook quickly compared to other heirloom varieties, while still retaining their shape during the cooking process.
#5
The hearty anasazi bean
Anasazi beans have reddish-brown markings on a creamy background, resembling ancient petroglyphs.
They have a robust flavor, making them ideal for chili or baked bean dishes.
Anasazi beans are also high in protein and low in fat, making them a healthy option for anyone looking to maintain a balanced diet.