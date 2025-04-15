5 herbal teas to add to your daily routine
Herbal teas have long been loved for their health benefits and calming nature.
For newbies, the world of herbal teas can be an exhilarating trip into wellness.
Caffeine-free and easy to brew at home, these teas can be an excellent natural way to promote overall health.
Here are five herbal teas beginners can start off with to boost their well-being.
Relaxation aid
Chamomile tea: A calming brew
Renowned for its calming effects, chamomile tea is the go-to option for those looking to unwind.
The herbal tea is popularly consumed before bedtime as it may promote better sleep quality.
Chamomile also contains antioxidants that may help reduce inflammation and maintain digestive health.
The tea is brewed by steeping dried chamomile flowers in hot water for about five minutes.
Digestive support
Peppermint tea: Refreshing and invigorating
Peppermint tea provides a refreshing taste with potential digestive benefits.
Due to its natural compounds like menthol, it helps relieve symptoms of indigestion, bloating, and gas.
The invigorating aroma of peppermint can also give you a mental boost, making it the perfect choice for a day drink.
Just steep fresh/dried peppermint leaves in hot water for about seven minutes to brew peppermint tea.
Immune support
Ginger tea: Spicy wellness booster
Ginger tea is revered for its spicy taste and many health benefits.
It may help boost the immune system owing to its antioxidant properties and has been traditionally used to cure nausea and aid digestion.
Ginger's anti-inflammatory properties make it a favorite among those seeking to improve joint health too.
To make ginger tea, slice fresh ginger root and boil it in water for 10 minutes.
Heart health
Hibiscus tea: Vibrant antioxidant source
Hibiscus tea is hard to miss with its bright color and tart taste.
Packed with antioxidants such as vitamin C, hibiscus may promote heart health by reducing blood pressure levels when had regularly on a mindful diet.
This herbal drink can be consumed hot or cold by steeping dried hibiscus petals in boiling water for five minutes.
Antioxidant powerhouse
Rooibos tea: Nutrient-rich delight
Rooibos tea comes from South Africa, where it's appreciated not just for being caffeine-free but also mineral-rich (calcium, which helps make bones stronger, and other nutrients like zinc, which helps with immunity, etc. are present in this red bush plant's leaves itself)!
Just add one teaspoonful per cup, then allow to steep four to five minutes (as per preference) before relishing plain/sweetened if preferred!